Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Rain Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RAIN)

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.72) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.68). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Rain Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

Get Rain Therapeutics alerts:

RAIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, assumed coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Rain Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of NASDAQ RAIN opened at $18.40 on Friday. Rain Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.82.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11.

In other Rain Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 121,986 shares of Rain Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,944,456.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 317,279 shares of Rain Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.65 per share, with a total value of $4,965,416.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 710,349 shares of company stock worth $11,044,789.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $311,000.

Rain Therapeutics Company Profile

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Rain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.