BMO Capital Markets Increases National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Price Target to $51.00

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) had its price target boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Vision currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE opened at $54.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 71.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.74. National Vision has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $55.60.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $7,756,734.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 381,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,415,709.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,095 shares of company stock worth $8,991,130 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in National Vision during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 588.8% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

