ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Credit Suisse Group

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 101.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WISH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Cowen downgraded ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ContextLogic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.46.

Shares of ContextLogic stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.60. ContextLogic has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $32.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.86.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.77 million. The firm’s revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ContextLogic will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 3,671 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $33,552.94. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 73,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,086.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rajat Bahri sold 27,607 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $248,739.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,094,566 shares of company stock valued at $9,849,181 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in ContextLogic by 100.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. 55.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

