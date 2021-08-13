Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for New Gold Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Cormark dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.31.

Get New Gold alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of New Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$2.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a C$2.20 target price on shares of New Gold in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of New Gold to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.53.

New Gold stock opened at C$1.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.18. New Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.50 and a 1-year high of C$3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.49, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -21.07.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.