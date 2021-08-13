Analysts Issue Forecasts for Winnebago Industries, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $8.04 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.97. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WGO. Citigroup upped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.54.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $74.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.47. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 69,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.