The Beauty Health Company Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (NASDAQ:SKIN)

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for The Beauty Health in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.03). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Beauty Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Beauty Health in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Beauty Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIN opened at $20.63 on Friday. The Beauty Health has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

About The Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

