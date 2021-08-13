Olyseum (OLY) Price Tops $0.0144 on Exchanges

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Olyseum has a total market cap of $16.85 million and $130,975.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Olyseum has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Olyseum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00047544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.92 or 0.00144641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.89 or 0.00153215 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,296.17 or 1.00065413 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $402.38 or 0.00869710 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Olyseum Coin Profile

Olyseum was first traded on September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,168,668,119 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Olyseum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olyseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Olyseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

