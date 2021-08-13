Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 26th.

NASDAQ SESN opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $962.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08. Sesen Bio has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $5.03.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts forecast that Sesen Bio will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SESN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sesen Bio by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 64,896 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Sesen Bio by 12,107.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 191,658 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sesen Bio by 412.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 45,356 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sesen Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in Sesen Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

