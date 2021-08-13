Raymond James Analysts Give Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) a $30.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GOLD. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Barrick Gold from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.41.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.34.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

