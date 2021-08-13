Marino Stram & Associates LLC Takes $597,000 Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,141 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,255,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,416,000 after buying an additional 1,621,558 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,328,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,914 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $71,375,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,212,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,785,000 after acquiring an additional 560,332 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $54,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $122.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $109.07 and a twelve month high of $139.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.09.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

See Also: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.