Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Trims Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management cut its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in National Grid were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 2nd quarter worth about $514,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in National Grid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $596,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in National Grid by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,828,000. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NGG stock opened at $65.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.91. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $2.2812 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.32%.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

