GWM Advisors LLC Has $7.20 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,424 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,336,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,173 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 33,168,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,938,000 after acquiring an additional 552,157 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,916,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,050 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,846,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,559 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,455,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,095,000 after acquiring an additional 192,978 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $63.39 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $69.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.46.

