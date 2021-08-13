Thor Explorations (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF)’s share price traded down 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 11,470 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 12,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Thor Explorations in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28.

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

