Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.42). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.28) EPS.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.17). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 66.38% and a negative net margin of 288.70%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALPN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of ALPN opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.93. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $16.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 84.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 19,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 1,933.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 517,399 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 63.2% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 9,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $94,824.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,483.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,917 shares of company stock valued at $895,619. Company insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

