Downer EDI Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.12 (ASX:DOW)

Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21.
Downer EDI Company Profile
