Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NYSEMKT:LSF opened at $19.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.17 million and a PE ratio of -7.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.54.
LSF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Laird Superfood from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Laird Superfood from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Laird Superfood from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laird Superfood from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.
About Laird Superfood
Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.
