Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSEMKT:LSF opened at $19.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.17 million and a PE ratio of -7.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.54.

LSF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Laird Superfood from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Laird Superfood from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Laird Superfood from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laird Superfood from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

In related news, CEO Paul Jr. Hodge sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $69,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Scott Mcguire sold 956 shares of Laird Superfood stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $30,362.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,117.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,956 shares of company stock worth $208,743 over the last quarter. 35.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

