AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports.

ABCP opened at $0.29 on Friday. AmBase has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.84.

About AmBase

AmBase Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it invested in a real estate development property in New York, New York; and owned, operated, and managed a commercial office building. AmBase Corporation was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Coral Springs, Florida.

