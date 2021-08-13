AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports.
ABCP opened at $0.29 on Friday. AmBase has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.84.
About AmBase
