Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.68 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) to report $14.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Veru’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.10 million and the highest is $15.00 million. Veru reported sales of $11.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year sales of $61.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.67 million to $74.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $58.44 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $74.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%.

VERU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

In other Veru news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $835,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERU. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in Veru by 877.6% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veru during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Veru during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veru by 1,877.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Veru during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VERU opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. Veru has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $24.57. The stock has a market cap of $592.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.92 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.76.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

