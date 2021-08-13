Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Aptinyx Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aptinyx in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.27). Wedbush also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Aptinyx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ APTX opened at $2.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80. Aptinyx has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.36.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptinyx by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Aptinyx by 131.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Aptinyx by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Aptinyx by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 10,975 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

