Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Cut to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $203.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SAFM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays downgraded Sanderson Farms from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded Sanderson Farms from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $181.29.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $196.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.50. Sanderson Farms has a 52 week low of $112.73 and a 52 week high of $196.93.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is -429.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2,384.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,539,000 after buying an additional 163,503 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,374,000 after buying an additional 156,805 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,298,000 after buying an additional 124,846 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,909,000 after buying an additional 88,137 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,806,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,606,000 after buying an additional 64,058 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

