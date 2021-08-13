Benchmark Trims Lear (NYSE:LEA) Target Price to $198.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its target price lowered by Benchmark from $227.00 to $198.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LEA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lear from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $197.71.

LEA stock opened at $168.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Lear has a 1 year low of $103.35 and a 1 year high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.14) EPS. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lear will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Lear by 277.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Lear by 61.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Lear during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lear by 325.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

