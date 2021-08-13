Analysts Anticipate Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will report earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Boston Scientific reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.48.

In other news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $3,330,197.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,106,950.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $68,409.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,077.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 558,415 shares of company stock valued at $24,349,082. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX opened at $44.07 on Friday. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The company has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a PE ratio of 133.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.53.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

