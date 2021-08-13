Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Declares Dividend of GBX 38.50

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 38.50 ($0.50) per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at £157.49 ($205.76) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52-week low of £100.47 ($131.26) and a 52-week high of £162.04 ($211.70). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is £141.10. The company has a market cap of £11.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.07.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPX shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £108 ($141.10) to £135 ($176.38) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,500 ($111.05) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a £130 ($169.85) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £106 ($138.49) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a £122.85 ($160.50) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of £119.17 ($155.70).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

