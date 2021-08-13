Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Lifted to “Buy” at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Service Properties Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

NASDAQ SVC opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.43. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.47.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 45.34% and a negative return on equity of 21.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 3.25%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 13.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,111,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894,548 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,237,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,356,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,786,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 102.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,158,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,598,000 after acquiring an additional 586,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

