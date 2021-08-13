Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $68.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Daqo New Energy Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of high-quality polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers. The polysilicon is further processed into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions. Daqo New Energy Corp., formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited, is headquartered in Wanzhou, The People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $108.66 price target for the company. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Daqo New Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Daqo New Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.73.

DQ stock opened at $56.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.72. Daqo New Energy has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $130.33.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $256.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.80 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 23.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,679,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 10,574 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Barings LLC raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 488,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,754,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

