Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $93.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.10.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $76.76 on Tuesday. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $49.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.70. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.67.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was up 112.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $51,303.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,760.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $44,082.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,825.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth $2,677,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at $19,952,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after buying an additional 72,438 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at $19,645,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 10.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

