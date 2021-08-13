1,045 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Acquired by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

McDonald’s stock opened at $236.67 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $247.05. The firm has a market cap of $176.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.44.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

