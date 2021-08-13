Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.29) Per Share (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Fraser now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.29) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.33). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($4.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.62) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.10.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

ARQT stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.55. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $38.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.29.

In related news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $46,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 2,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $69,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 848,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,344,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,945 shares of company stock worth $260,161 in the last quarter. 39.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,248,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,945,000 after buying an additional 46,661 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 101.0% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,557,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,060,000 after purchasing an additional 782,543 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,428,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 149.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 656,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,990,000 after purchasing an additional 393,640 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

