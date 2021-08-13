Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Beam Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.76). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.86) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.10) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BEAM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $105.68 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.24 and a 1-year high of $138.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.70.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75% and a negative return on equity of 113.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total transaction of $2,696,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,046,525 shares in the company, valued at $112,888,651.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total transaction of $4,846,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,517,731.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,239 shares of company stock worth $21,234,503. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $832,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 19,487 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

