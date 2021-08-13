Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.56 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.56 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.46 EPS.

CM has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

NYSE:CM opened at $118.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.07. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $72.07 and a 52-week high of $120.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,234,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,345,228,000 after purchasing an additional 317,112 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,517,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,574,000 after purchasing an additional 102,218 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,167,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,379,000 after purchasing an additional 525,419 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,987,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,997,000 after purchasing an additional 805,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,943,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,320,000 after purchasing an additional 30,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $1.2051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

