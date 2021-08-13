iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter.

SUB opened at $107.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.87. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.47 and a one year high of $108.53.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

