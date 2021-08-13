Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $835,000 Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,158 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,803,604 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $491,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,661 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 535.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,494,463 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $174,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,329 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,476,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,752,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $160,519,000 after acquiring an additional 292,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

AKAM opened at $117.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.09. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $124.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.44.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

In related news, Director Monte E. Ford sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $1,120,119.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,193.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $1,893,118.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,989.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,022. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

