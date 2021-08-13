Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $63.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.52. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.28 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.49%.

ASTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

