Jobchain (JOB) Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Jobchain has a total market cap of $7.27 million and $231,454.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jobchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jobchain has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00057807 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015428 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $417.69 or 0.00900824 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00114210 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.36 or 0.00153905 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

Jobchain is a coin. Its launch date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,552,258,293 coins. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

