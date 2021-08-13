Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Purchased by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 124.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,358 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Unum Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 152,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 16,840 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 642.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,571,000 after purchasing an additional 608,520 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 75,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $11,539,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $3,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

NYSE:UNM opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.16. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $15.79 and a twelve month high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 24.34%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

