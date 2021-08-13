CoreCivic, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:CXW)

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for CoreCivic in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.85 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CoreCivic’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $464.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

CXW stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. CoreCivic has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. CWM LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.