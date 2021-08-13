CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Director Brandon B. Boze Sells 341,000 Shares of Stock

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $95.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.83. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.17 and a 52-week high of $98.93.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 196.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

