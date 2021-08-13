Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Decreases Stock Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 120.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 35.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $49.24 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $104.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.53.

