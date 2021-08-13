J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Invests $247,000 in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth $2,349,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 123.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 48,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 26,855 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 27.7% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 28.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

Shares of IPG opened at $37.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.73. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $37.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.43%.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

