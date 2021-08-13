J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $320,000 Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lessened its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 800 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 36.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $191,849,000 after buying an additional 299,157 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its stake in The Cooper Companies by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $868,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 44.2% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 38,891 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,938,000 after acquiring an additional 11,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COO opened at $440.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $294.93 and a twelve month high of $440.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $400.44.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.29.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

