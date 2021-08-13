China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Trading Up 7.1%

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF)’s stock price rose 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 720 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 42,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of China Vanke from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62.

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential buildings, commercial offices, and other ancillary facilities.

