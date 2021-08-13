Kanawha Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HES. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Hess by 5.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Game Creek Capital LP raised its stake in Hess by 5.9% during the first quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 80,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hess by 234.7% during the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 502,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,535,000 after acquiring an additional 352,140 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Hess by 24.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 190,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,504,000 after acquiring an additional 37,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Hess by 12.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 219,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,556,000 after acquiring an additional 24,390 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $733,147.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,506,338.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $13,386,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,272,731. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HES. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $71.99 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $91.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.31 and a beta of 2.22.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Hess’s payout ratio is -34.13%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

