EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,204 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $148,417,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $819,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,016 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,944,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,226 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,291,101 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $166,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 455.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 836,517 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $60,673,000 after acquiring an additional 685,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EOG opened at $69.79 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $87.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.16. The firm has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on EOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.