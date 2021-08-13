Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stake Lessened by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lowered its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 33.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 752 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Arista Networks by 73.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,671,000 after acquiring an additional 536,680 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 436.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,528,000 after purchasing an additional 381,356 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 32.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,488,000 after purchasing an additional 164,914 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 202.2% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 196,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,304,000 after purchasing an additional 131,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 143.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,087,000 after purchasing an additional 107,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on ANET shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.33.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.28, for a total value of $556,577.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,861.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total value of $3,719,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,466 shares of company stock worth $34,463,821. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET opened at $366.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $368.85. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.96 and a 52 week high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.