Piper Sandler Boosts Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target to $152.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.98% from the stock’s current price.

U has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.91.

Shares of U stock opened at $126.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.40 billion and a PE ratio of -109.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.47. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, major shareholder 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $10,513,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $762,875.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,170,626 shares of company stock worth $115,711,564.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

