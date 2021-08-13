Vigilare Wealth Management Makes New $210,000 Investment in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in NIO by 3.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in NIO by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. 28.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO opened at $42.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.18 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NIO shares. upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BOCOM International assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.70.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

