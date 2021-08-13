Jumbo (OTCMKTS:JUMSF) Trading Down 2.9%

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSF)’s stock price dropped 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.69 and last traded at $18.69. Approximately 1 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.

Separately, HSBC downgraded Jumbo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.23.

Jumbo SA engages in the retail of toys, baby products, gift articles, household products, stationery, seasonal and decoration items, books, and related products. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 80 stores, including 52 stores in Greece, 5 stores in Cyprus, 9 stores in Bulgaria, and 14 stores in Romania.

