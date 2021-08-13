NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.04

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.04 and last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded NatWest Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Investec upgraded NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.80. The company has a market cap of $36.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.42.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

