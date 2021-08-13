TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of TRU opened at $118.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $78.02 and a 52-week high of $121.47.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRU. Truist increased their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.33.

In other TransUnion news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

