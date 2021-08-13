Everest Re Group, Ltd. (RE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.55 on September 15th

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 1.55 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

Everest Re Group has raised its dividend payment by 22.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $271.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Everest Re Group has a twelve month low of $193.02 and a twelve month high of $281.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.49.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group will post 33.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.43.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

