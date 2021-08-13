Everest Re Group, Ltd. (RE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.55 on September 15th

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 1.55 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%.
Everest Re Group has raised its dividend payment by 22.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $271.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Everest Re Group has a twelve month low of $193.02 and a twelve month high of $281.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.49.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.43.
Everest Re Group Company Profile
Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.
Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.